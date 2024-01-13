Kate Beckinsale Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Hinting at Personal Loss

In a recent Instagram post, British actress Kate Beckinsale has left fans speculating about a potential personal loss. Beckinsale, 50, shared a cryptic black square on her Instagram on Thursday, January 11, just days after sharing photos of herself and family members gathered around a hospital bed, still dressed in her Golden Globes attire.

While the black square was not accompanied a caption, many believe that this post indicates the passing of Beckinsale’s stepfather, Roy Battersby. The photos from the hospital visit, shared after the Golden Globes, have been particularly telling, leading fans to conclude that the patient in question is Battersby, who is 87 years old. However, Beckinsale has yet to confirm these speculations.

Numerous fans have expressed their condolences in the comments section of Beckinsale’s Instagram posts. Some heartfelt messages have been “liked” and “pinned” Beckinsale’s account. One fan wrote, “Roy was a gift to you, Jude, and everyone who had the honor of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace.” Another fan reminisced about meeting Battersby and described him as a “beautiful soul.”

While Beckinsale has not disclosed further details about the hospital visit, one comment on her Golden Globes post suggests that her stepfather has been dealing with ongoing health issues. Despite these challenges, fans have applauded Beckinsale for honoring her professional commitments. Beckinsale showed appreciation for the support she received in response to that comment, thanking her followers for their kind words.

This is not the first instance where Beckinsale has hinted at Battersby’s health issues. In August, the actress shared a post about the passing of her cat, Clive. Alongside a reflective caption urging fans to accept grief, Beckinsale included photos of an elderly individual in a hospital bed receiving medical treatments, their face obscured.

Beckinsale’s mother, Judy Loe, married Battersby in 1997. Loe was previously married to Richard Beckinsale, with whom she shares Kate, her only child, from their marriage in 1977 to 1979. As of now, Kate Beckinsale has not provided any further updates regarding her recent Instagram posts.