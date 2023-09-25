Kate Beckinsale Appreciates Fans and Stands up to Online Bullies

Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to receiving online bullying and has decided to address the issue head-on. In a recent Instagram post, the actress expressed her gratitude towards the supportive messages she receives from fans while simultaneously calling out the men who engage in “f**kwittery and bullying.”

Beckinsale began her response acknowledging the overwhelming number of kind messages she receives from strangers, vastly outnumbering the negative ones. She expressed her gratitude towards those who show support and kindness, stating that they are the reason she remains on social media.

The actress then highlighted the positive aspects of social media, recounting a heartwarming incident from when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show. After telling a story about a fake sneeze, Beckinsale received a message from a woman whose nonverbal, autistic son became fascinated with the clip. To their surprise, the boy said his first word, “Achoo,” inspired the sneezing clip. Beckinsale expressed her desire to thank the mother again and praised the power of connecting with strangers through social media.

However, Beckinsale did not shy away from addressing the bullies directly. She fired back at the men who believe that women should “stay in the kitchen” or engage in other misogynistic behavior. With a strong message, she conveyed that their negativity is nothing more than a repulsive package wrapped in cling film.

In conclusion, Beckinsale expressed her love and appreciation for her fans, projecting her message towards the “good ones” who support and uplift her. She ended her response with a playful reference to the sneezing incident, thanking the “achoo-ing” fans for their continued support.

This article is based on an Instagram post Kate Beckinsale, where she addresses online bullying and expresses her gratitude towards supportive fans.

Sources: Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram post.