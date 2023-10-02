Prince William and Kate Introduce New Monthly Feature on Social Media

Prince William and Kate have added a new feature to their official Instagram account, providing a monthly round-up of their engagements. The couple started the thread with a collection of photos showcasing their public appearances in September. Fans praised the new addition and expressed their desire for monthly updates. However, some followers noticed that certain engagements were missing from the recap and suggested a more comprehensive approach. These efforts to engage a younger audience and promote the royal family through social media have raised questions within the royal household about the effectiveness of glossy content. While there is some support, the overall consensus remains undecided.

In light of these developments, speculation has arisen regarding Meghan Markle’s potential return to Instagram. The presence of the handle @meghan on the platform has sparked rumors that the Duchess could make a dramatic comeback. A source close to Meghan reportedly confirmed that the account does belong to her, despite the lack of bio information and any posts. Meghan herself hinted at a return during an interview, stating, “I’m getting back… on Instagram.” However, no posts have been shared on the account yet.

Although not active on Instagram, the @meghan account has already gained over 117,000 followers. Notably, some of these followers are familiar faces to the Duchess, such as Kadi Lee, co-founder of the wellness center @HighbrowHippie, and Mandana Dayani, a former collaborator who appeared in Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix docu-series.

The introduction of the monthly round-up feature Prince William and Kate reflects their ongoing efforts to engage a younger audience through social media. As for Meghan Markle, her potential return to Instagram remains speculative at this time.

