Lionel Messi Calls Jamie Carragher a Donkey in Instagram DM

In a recent episode of CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League, Jamie Carragher revealed that Lionel Messi had sent him a direct message on Instagram. Kate Abdo, who was hosting the show alongside Carragher, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards, used her Spanish skills to decipher Messi’s message. It appeared that Messi had cheekily called Carragher a donkey.

Carragher, known for his humor and banter, shared the message with his co-pundits. When asked about the language spoken in Argentina, Carragher jokingly asked if they speak Spanish. He then revealed that Messi had called him a “burro,” without knowing what it meant.

Abdo quickly stepped in to clarify that “burro” means donkey in Spanish, much to the amusement of Carragher and the rest of the team. Carragher took it all in good spirits and thanked Abdo with a wry smile on his face.

This is not the first time Carragher has received a message from Messi. He had previously criticized the Argentine superstar on Monday Night Football and received a private message on Instagram, where Messi called him a donkey. Carragher’s opinion might have changed now, considering Messi’s impressive performance with Inter Miami, scoring 11 goals in 11 games.

Overall, the exchange between Carragher and Messi provided a lighthearted moment during the coverage of the Champions League. It showcased the camaraderie and banter among the panel of experts, and Carragher took the playful insult with good humor.

Sources:

– CBS Sports’ coverage of the Champions League