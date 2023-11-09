New WhatsApp Mod Exposes Users to Malicious Spyware on Telegram

A new cybersecurity threat has emerged, targeting users of popular messaging apps like Telegram. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky recently uncovered a malicious WhatsApp modification, or mod, that is now spreading through Telegram channels. These mods, which users often turn to for additional features and improvements, are not always what they seem.

The mod appears to provide enhanced user experience features, such as scheduled messages and customization options. However, beneath its seemingly legitimate upgrades lies a hidden spyware module that covertly harvests personal data from unsuspecting users. This malicious WhatsApp mod has already initiated over 340,000 attacks throughout October alone, primarily targeting Arabic and Azeri-speaking users.

Unlike the official WhatsApp client, this mod contains suspicious components that activate a hidden spy module as soon as the phone powers on or starts charging. Once activated, the spyware sends device information, including IMEI, phone number, country, network codes, account details, and contact lists, to an attacker’s server. This data is transmitted as frequently as every five minutes, putting users’ privacy at serious risk.

Further alarming features of this mod include the ability to enable microphone recordings and extract files from external storage. Its presence has been detected predominantly on popular Telegram channels, with particular focus on Arabic and Azeri speakers.

Kaspersky promptly alerted Telegram about this issue, and its telemetry data confirmed the prevalence of the threat. However, it is important to note that users from various regions, including Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Turkey, and Egypt, have experienced the most substantial attack rates. Nonetheless, individuals from countries such as the US, Russia, UK, Germany, and beyond are also vulnerable.

To protect yourself from this and similar threats, Kaspersky experts recommend the following safety measures:

1. Exclusively download apps and software from reputable and official sources, while avoiding third-party app stores.

2. Install and regularly update reputable antivirus and anti-malware software on all your devices, and ensure regular scans for potential threats.

3. Educate yourself about common scams and stay updated on the latest cyber threats.

4. Be cautious of unsolicited requests or suspicious offers that demand personal or financial information.

Kaspersky also highlights the importance of using official instant messaging clients. However, if you require additional features not available in the original client, be sure to employ a reputable security solution before installing any third-party software.

Stay vigilant and prioritize your data protection downloading apps only from official app stores or official websites to avoid falling victim to these stealthy cyber attacks.

FAQ:

Q: What is a WhatsApp mod?

A: A WhatsApp mod is a modified version of the original WhatsApp application that offers additional features or customization options not available in the official client.

Q: How does the malicious mod work?

A: Once activated, the malicious mod sends device information to an attacker’s server, including personal data such as IMEI, phone number, country, and contact lists. It can also enable microphone recordings and extract files from external storage.

Q: How can I protect myself from malicious mods?

A: To protect yourself, download apps and software only from reputable and official sources, install and regularly update reputable antivirus and anti-malware software, educate yourself about common scams, and be cautious of unsolicited requests or suspicious offers.