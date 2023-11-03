Modified WhatsApp Targeting Millions of Users with Malicious Intent

A modified version of WhatsApp has been causing havoc among users, with over 340,000 attacks reported in the month of October alone. This altered version of the popular messaging app offers additional features such as scheduled messages and customizable options, but it also includes malicious components that pose a significant threat to user data and privacy.

The cybersecurity firm Kaspersky discovered that the modified WhatsApp client’s manifest file contains suspicious elements, namely a service and a broadcast receiver, which are not present in the original version. These components are designed to launch a spy module when the phone is powered on or charging. Once activated, the malicious module sends a request to the attacker’s server, transmitting sensitive device information such as the IMEI, phone number, country and network codes, contacts, and account details.

What’s alarming is that this malicious version of WhatsApp has been circulating through popular Telegram channels, primarily targeting Arabic and Azeri speakers. Some of these channels boast nearly two million subscribers, making it easier for the modified app to reach a wide audience. Kaspersky estimates that there were over 340,000 attacks involving this mod in October alone, indicating the severity of the threat.

To combat this issue, Kaspersky has alerted Telegram about the problem and recommends downloading apps exclusively from official app stores or legitimate websites to ensure robust personal data protection. While it may be tempting to seek extra features not available in the original client, users are advised to employ reputable security solutions before installing any third-party software to mitigate potential risks.

