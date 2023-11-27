New WhatsApp Mod Exposes Users to Spyware Attacks

A new WhatsApp mod that promises additional features and customization options has been discovered researchers at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. This modified version of the popular messaging app has the ability to secretly collect personal information, making it a potential threat to unsuspecting users.

Third-party mods for messaging apps have become popular among users who are looking to enhance their messaging experience. However, these mods often come with hidden malware that can compromise the security and privacy of users’ personal data. In the case of this new WhatsApp mod, it includes a spyware module that can gather sensitive information without the user’s knowledge.

Kaspersky researchers have detected over 340,000 attacks involving this new WhatsApp mod, with a particular focus on Arabic and Azeri speakers. However, the impact of these attacks extends globally, affecting users in countries such as the US, Russia, the UK, and Germany.

The malicious mod spreads through popular Telegram channels, which have a large base of subscribers, some of which reach almost two million. The attacks have primarily targeted users in Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Turkey, and Egypt. Kaspersky has reported the issue to Telegram, raising awareness of the potential risks associated with this mod.

Kaspersky has identified this threat as Trojan-Spy.AndroidOS.CanesSpy, highlighting the need for users to exercise caution when downloading and installing third-party apps. Dmitry Kalinin, a security expert at Kaspersky, emphasizes the importance of using official messaging apps from trusted sources and advises users to consider reliable security solutions to protect their personal data.

