The Power of Social Media in Revitalizing Kashmiri Language

In a world where technology and the media often overlook regional languages, a group of young Kashmiri language enthusiasts is utilizing the power of social media to promote and preserve their mother tongue. Led individuals like Touqeer Ashraf and Afaq Ahmad Paddar, these passionate individuals are rekindling the love for the Kashmiri language, encouraging the younger generation to embrace their culture and heritage.

With over seven million speakers in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri language holds immense importance in shaping the identity of its people. However, the language has suffered in recent years, with many individuals feeling ashamed or discouraged to speak in their mother tongue. Recognizing this crisis, Touqeer Ashraf embarked on a mission to revive the language through social media platforms.

Through his social media handle KeashurPraw, Touqeer started sharing the works of renowned Kashmiri literature pioneers. By translating their writings and making them accessible to the wider public, he successfully garnered a large following and sparked interest in the language. Touqeer’s efforts expanded to his YouTube channel in 2021, where he uploads videos accompanied his voice, music, and visuals, providing a captivating experience for viewers.

Similarly, Afaq Ahmad Paddar, a postgraduate in the Kashmiri language, uses social media to promote Kashmiri poetry. Through his platforms @sozkmr, Afaq uploads audio poems various renowned Kashmiri poets. Despite not translating the verses, his rich descriptions help create an immersive experience for his audience. Afaq’s dedication to the language stems from his belief in preserving the “purer” form of Kashmiri and his love for the rich Kashmiri literature.

The impact of these language enthusiasts goes beyond social media popularity. Their efforts have caught the attention of organizations like Adbi Markaz Kamraz, who are in the process of urging Google to add Kashmiri to its translation services. Once implemented, this translation service will enable users to convert content seamlessly between Kashmiri and other languages, making the language more accessible to a global audience.

Through the power of social media, these individuals are reclaiming the status of the Kashmiri language and culture. By engaging the younger generation and showcasing the beauty of Kashmir’s literary heritage, they are igniting a renewed interest in the language and fostering a sense of pride among its speakers. In our technologically-driven world, social media has become a powerful tool for preserving and revitalizing endangered languages, ensuring that they continue to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

FAQ

Q: How are young Kashmiris using social media to promote the Kashmiri language?

A: Young individuals like Touqeer Ashraf and Afaq Ahmad Paddar are using social media platforms to share Kashmiri literature, poetry, and language-related content to create awareness and spark interest among the younger generation.

Q: What organization is requesting Google to add Kashmiri to its translation services?

A: Adbi Markaz Kamraz, a prominent cultural organization in Kashmir, is urging Google to incorporate the Kashmiri language into its translation services to facilitate seamless translation between Kashmiri and other languages.

Q: How will the addition of the Kashmiri language to Google’s translation services benefit the language?

A: Once implemented, Google’s translation service for Kashmiri will enable users to convert content into Kashmiri and vice versa, making the language more accessible to a global audience and enhancing its preservation and promotion efforts.

Q: What is the significance of social media in revitalizing endangered languages?

A: Social media provides a platform for individuals to showcase and share their cultural heritage, including language, to a global audience. By utilizing social media, language enthusiasts can ignite interest, reclaim status, and ensure the survival of endangered languages in the modern world.