Social Media Users in Kashmir Warned Against Sharing Unverified News and Militant Propaganda

The district authorities and police in Kashmir have issued warnings to social media users, cautioning them against sharing news content without verification or spreading militant propaganda. District deputy commissioner Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid from south Kashmir’s Anantnag issued an order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), urging unregistered online news portals and social media pages to adhere to the Code of Ethics laid down in the Information Technology (Intermediatory Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The mushrooming of unregistered online news portals and social media pages that report news and current affairs without verification or accountability has prompted these warnings. Such activities pose a threat to public order and tranquillity, as well as the security of the state. Violators of the order may face punitive action under Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Similar orders have been issued other district magistrates across various Kashmir districts. SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure emphasized that sharing any posts regarding militant organizations, promoting terrorism, or communal disharmony on social media is illegal under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and the IPC (Indian Penal Code). Individuals who unintentionally receive such messages are advised to report them to the nearest police station.

Additionally, Bandipora DM Dr Owais Ahmad has urged netizens in the district to refrain from the misuse of social media platforms. Anti-national persons or groups are exploiting social media networking platforms to propagate incendiary messages, terrorist and separatist propaganda, and false narratives that promote hatred and violence. These acts are prejudicial to the security of the state and disrupt public order.

To maintain the integrity of information shared online and to prevent the spread of harmful content, it is essential for social media users in Kashmir to exercise caution and verify news sources before sharing. By doing so, they can contribute to a safer and more informed digital environment.