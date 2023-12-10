J&K Police Takes Action Against Netizens Ahead of Article 370 Verdict

In anticipation of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated strict measures against netizens in the region. Multiple individuals have been booked and are facing legal proceedings for their social media activities. The police spokesperson stated that one person from Baramulla in north Kashmir is being charged for uploading videos containing hateful and seditious statements on social media platforms.

Although the content of these posts has not been publicly disclosed the police, official sources have confirmed that three residents from Anantnag district and two residents from Ganderbal district have also faced legal action for sharing hateful content on social media. While the exact number of individuals involved has not been officially confirmed, tentative reports suggest that nine people are currently facing consequences for their social media posts.

The J&K Police have cautioned locals against the misuse of social media, emphasizing that any attempt to disrupt public order and create issues will be dealt with severely. A recent police order under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has indicated that posting content, including messages, audio, and video files, may incite communal tension, promote terrorism and separatism, and will be considered a legal offense in J&K.

These measures are implemented ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court verdict on Article 370, scheduled for December 11. As a result, security has been intensified across Kashmir, with increased vehicle searches and pedestrian frisking.

Furthermore, amidst the heightened security measures, an unfortunate incident occurred where a policeman in Srinagar was shot and injured militants in the Hamdaniya colony of Bemina. The injured policeman has been taken to the hospital, and the area has been cordoned off.

In light of prior attacks on police officials militants in the Kashmir Valley, law enforcement officials have been instructed to adhere to standard operating procedures, both while on duty and on leave, to mitigate the risk of becoming targets. This incident serves as a reminder of the prevailing security challenges faced the region.