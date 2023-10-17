Solidarity with Palestine: Indian Muslims Detained for Pro-Palestine Content on Social Media

Ever since the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, a portion of Indian Muslims have shown support for Palestine, even if it means backing Hamas’s acts of terrorism. Two cases have recently emerged in the state of Karnataka, wherein individuals were detained for posting pro-Palestine content on social media platforms.

In Mangaluru, a man named Zakir, also known as Zaki, was arrested for creating and sharing a video that expressed support for Hamas during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. In the video, Zakir urged people to offer prayers for Hamas terrorists and referred to them as “patriots.” Zakir, who is allegedly a member of the Vishwa Khabarasthan Sangha, asked fellow members of the organization to offer prayers for the victory of Hamas, Gaza, and Palestine.

Following a complaint filed a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member, Zakir was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, accusing him of promoting enmity between different religious groups and posing a threat to national security. He is currently in judicial custody and faces multiple charges, including assault, trespassing, and kidnapping.

Another case was reported in the Vijaynagar district of Karnataka, where a 20-year-old Muslim youth named Alam Pasha was detained for sharing pro-Palestine WhatsApp statuses and anti-national videos. The police received information about individuals showing support for Palestine and spreading potentially disruptive videos. As a preventive measure, Alam Pasha was apprehended and a complaint has been filed against him for spreading seditious material. He is currently detained for interrogation.

In a separate incident in Hospet, a 20-year-old boy named Nawaz was summoned for questioning after he posted a pro-Palestine video on WhatsApp. However, the police eventually let him go with a warning.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has led to these cases, with Indian Muslims expressing solidarity with Palestine. However, extremist views and the promotion of violence on social media platforms have raised concerns about national security and the potential for these messages to incite hatred and disturb public order.

