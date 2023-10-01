Police Raid Bar After Students Post Party Pictures on Social Media

Officials in Udupi district, Karnataka, have reported that a group of students were detained after pictures and videos of a party at a bar were posted on social media. The incident occurred in the limits of Manipal police station.

According to the police, the students were found smoking hookah, consuming alcohol, and partying without permission at the S. Stacy bar in Vidyanagar near Manipal. The students had shared pictures of the party on their Instagram accounts late in the night.

After being alerted the pictures, the police conducted a raid on the bar. The raid was conducted a team led the Manipal Circle Inspector, resulting in the detention of the students. The owner of the bar has been charged for permitting a DJ party without the necessary permissions.

It is worth noting that the police in this region remain on high alert, as there have been incidents of attacks on pubs and bars attended students, which have been targeted Hindu activists in the coastal areas. The region is considered to be communally sensitive.

The police have identified that the students involved belong to a prestigious college in Manipal and come from various parts of the country. Further details about the incident are yet to be revealed.

Source: Karnataka Police officials