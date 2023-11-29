Man Arrested for Displaying Controversial WhatsApp Status

A resident of Koppal district, Rajesab Nayak, has been arrested on charges of creating unrest after he put up the Pakistan flag as his WhatsApp status. Along with the flag, Nayak also posted an invitation for a spiritual speech event scholar Shamidsaab. The incident occurred on November 24 and prompted numerous complaints from residents, leading the police to take suo motu action against Nayak.

Nayak was apprehended at his cycle shop in Tavaregera, located at Ambedkar Circle. During the police interrogation, Nayak provided confusing answers when asked about his knowledge of the flag’s significance. It became evident that his actions were intentional and meant to incite disturbance or enmity within society. Consequently, Nayak has been charged under Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Initially, many mistakenly believed that Shamidsaab was responsible for the invitation and display of the Pakistan flag. However, subsequent investigations cleared Shamidsaab of any involvement in the act. The motive behind Nayak’s actions remains unclear at this time. He is presently in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

