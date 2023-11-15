New Article: Karnataka Police Arrest Individual for Inciting Violence Against State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Brother

Karnataka Police have apprehended an individual for allegedly making a social media post that called for harm to be inflicted upon the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, and his brother, Congress MP DK Suresh. The person in custody has been identified as Ranjith RM. The complaint was filed Sharath, the President of the Youth Congress in Jayanagar Block, Bengaluru.

The offensive post titled “kill DK brothers” was uploaded the accused on a popular social media platform. The term “DK brothers” is commonly used to refer to Shivakumar and Suresh, who share a strong political presence in Karnataka.

Surprisingly, the accused went even further claiming to work as a cyber crime detective within the Bengaluru city police force. However, investigations have revealed that this statement is false, raising concerns over the impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

The incident emphasizes the urgent need to address the growing prevalence of hate speech and incitement of violence on social media platforms. Such acts have the potential to escalate tensions and compromise the safety of individuals targeted such posts. It is crucial for authorities and the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any instances of online threats or harmful content.

