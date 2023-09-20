The Importance of Maturity in Discerning Content on Social Media

According to a recent article Bar and Bench, Justice Narendar has expressed concerns regarding the maturity levels of young users when it comes to discerning content that is in the best interest of the nation, both on social media and the internet in general.

Justice Narendar raises the question of whether individuals as young as 17 or 18 have the necessary maturity to judge what content is or is not in the interest of the nation. He goes on to state that not only on social media, but even on the internet as a whole, certain content should be removed as it can corrupt the mind. Justice Narendar suggests that the minimum age for social media users should be raised to 21.

These remarks were made in the context of X Corp.’s challenge to the Union government’s blocking orders issued the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. X Corp. argues that the imposition of high costs in such cases is unjust and inhibits them, as well as other intermediaries, from contesting blocking orders that go against Section 69A of the Information Technology Act or the Blocking Rules.

The company contends that upholding the decision of the single bench would only serve to empower the Union Government to issue more blocking orders that violate statutory provisions.

It is essential to consider the concerns raised Justice Narendar seriously. The maturity levels of individuals, especially young users, play a crucial role in discerning content that is beneficial or harmful to the nation. However, it is also important to strike a balance between protecting individuals from harmful content and safeguarding freedom of expression.

