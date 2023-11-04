Karnataka Government Collaborates with Meta to Enhance Cyber Safety

The government of Karnataka is taking proactive measures to address the growing concerns of cyber safety, particularly regarding women and child safety. To achieve this, the Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge announced a potential partnership with social media giant Meta during the Digital Suraksha Summit. This collaboration aims to provide users with easy-to-access tools and resources to safeguard their well-being online.

Kharge emphasized that India is experiencing a rapid digital transformation, necessitating the need for comprehensive strategies to tackle online safety issues. The Karnataka government is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and secure digital environment collaborating with various stakeholders and experts.

The potential partnership with Meta aims to enhance digital and cyber safety, with a specific focus on protecting women and children from online threats. Additionally, the government intends to address the growing concern of young individuals falling victim to faulty loan apps.

Illegal loan apps have been a cause for alarm, leading to the loss of lives across the country. In response, the Karnataka government has already taken action against several illegal loan apps operating in Bengaluru. Moreover, Kharge highlighted the prevalence of illegal betting apps in tier II towns and rural areas, which significantly challenges the government’s efforts to maintain cyber safety.

Meta, in its commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive internet, has launched the Digital Suraksha Summit. This initiative encompasses various measures to promote digital literacy, child safety, combat misinformation, and educate users on safety tools available across Meta platforms.

With the increasing number of teen users, Meta has introduced several features and tools under its Youth Wellbeing efforts. These include ‘Quiet Mode’ on Instagram, parental supervision tools, and a family center to empower parents in monitoring their teens’ experiences on the platform.

Furthermore, Meta has implemented comprehensive safety resources for child and women’s safety, available in multiple Indian languages. These resources aim to support parents, caregivers, and educators in ensuring the online safety and well-being of youth.

Through this potential partnership, the government of Karnataka and Meta aim to leverage their expertise and resources to enhance cyber safety and create a secure digital ecosystem for all users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the objective of the collaboration between the Karnataka government and Meta? The collaboration aims to enhance cyber safety, particularly with a focus on women and child safety. What are some of the challenges faced the government in maintaining cyber safety? The government faces challenges posed illegal betting apps in tier II towns and rural areas. What initiatives has Meta implemented to ensure youth well-being? Meta has introduced features like ‘Quiet Mode’ on Instagram, parental supervision tools, and a family center to empower parents in monitoring their teens’ online experiences. Does Meta provide safety resources for child and women’s safety? Yes, Meta offers comprehensive safety resources available in multiple Indian languages to support child and women’s safety online.

Source: ANI