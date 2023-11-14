Karnataka Congress Accuses HD Kumaraswamy of Power Theft for Diwali Decorations

The Karnataka Congress has accused former chief minister and JD(S) state chief, HD Kumaraswamy, of unlawfully tapping into power sources to adorn his JP Nagar residence in Bengaluru with decorative lights for Deepavali celebrations. In response, Kumaraswamy argued that the responsibility did not lie with him but with a private decorator who connected the power directly from a nearby electricity pole. He promptly had the connection removed and arranged for the electricity to be sourced from the meter board of his residence.

While the Congress criticized Kumaraswamy for his actions, highlighting that the government’s ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme provides only 200 units of free electricity per month for residential connections, the former chief minister deemed it a “petty issue.” He expressed remorse for the indiscretion and offered to pay any fines that may be imposed.

The incident has sparked controversy and debate, raising questions about the misuse of power and the responsibility of public figures. Some argue that it is essential for politicians to set an example following regulations and not taking advantage of their positions.

