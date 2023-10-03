Aarti Waved in Front of Mosque in Karnataka Leads to Arrests

A video of a group of five people waving an Aarti in front of a mosque during a Ganesha Visarjan procession went viral on social media in Gangavati town, Koppal District, Karnataka. This incident sparked mixed reactions on social media and led to the arrest of the five individuals involved. The Koppal District Police registered a suo moto case and have taken action against Shrikanth Hosakeri, Kumar Hugar, Chenabasava Hugar, Sangamesh Ayodhya, and Yamnur Rathod.

According to a police official, during the Ganesha procession, panic arose among people when it stopped in front of the Jamia mosque. Some youth waved the Aarti to the mosque while others threw vermilion. The spread of videos depicting this incident created confusion among the public, causing social media groups to be asked to take down the footage.

In response to this incident, the Koppal District Police will release a list of Dos and Don’ts for posting sensitive content that involves different communities on social media. Although no specific date has been given, it is expected that the guidelines will be issued within the next two days.

This incident of communal violence comes shortly after similar events in Shivamogga district, where over 40 people were arrested. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, declared that his government will not tolerate such incidents and is taking every possible action to maintain peace in the affected areas.

