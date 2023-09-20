Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Utilizes WhatsApp for Mass Communication

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has become the first head of government in India to utilize WhatsApp as a platform for mass communication. This significant development comes after WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called “WhatsApp Channel,” which enables government officials to directly communicate with the public.

The Chief Minister officially launched the WhatsApp Channel, named “Chief Minister of Karnataka,” on September 12. Within a remarkably short period, the initiative has already gathered an impressive subscriber base of over 50,000 individuals. This move demonstrates the government’s initiative to embrace technology in order to foster transparent governance.

The “Chief Minister of Karnataka” channel acts as a dynamic platform through which the state’s administration aims to provide real-time information on the day-to-day affairs of the government. Citizens can readily subscribe to the channel searching for “Chief Minister of Karnataka” within WhatsApp’s channel section. This user-friendly approach ensures that crucial government updates, news, and notifications are effortlessly accessible to a wide spectrum of people, fostering a more informed and engaged citizenry.

WhatsApp Channels serve as a unidirectional communication tool, allowing administrators to disseminate text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. These channels are conveniently located in a dedicated tab known as “Updates” within WhatsApp, separate from personal conversations with family, friends, and various communities.

This pioneering initiative Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demonstrates the government’s commitment to open and direct access, utilizing technology to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens.

Source: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 10:09 [IST]