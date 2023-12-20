From Styling Celebrities to Founding The Period Company: Karla Welch’s Impactful Journey

Summary: Karla Welch, a renowned celebrity stylist, shares her journey from her first job as a paper route worker to becoming one of Hollywood’s top stylists. Welch reveals her passion for fashion and how she fell in love with the industry through television shows and runway events. She also discusses her brief foray into the restaurant business and how it ultimately led her back to fashion. Welch emphasizes the similarities between working in restaurants and styling celebrities, highlighting the late hours, intense grind, and devotion required for both professions. She also recounts a pivotal moment in her career when a chance encounter with a prominent agent at Barneys catapulted her into the world of celebrity styling. Throughout her career, Welch has made a conscious effort to challenge industry norms dressing women of different sizes, ages, and stages of life. Finally, Welch opens up about her motivation behind co-founding The Period Company, a period underwear brand that aims to provide affordable and sustainable period products for all. As a mother, Welch wanted to make menstruation easier for her son and herself, while also addressing the issue of menstrual waste and encouraging a positive relationship with periods.

Title: Karla Welch: From Celebrity Stylist to Period Activist

Karla Welch’s journey in the fashion industry has been nothing short of remarkable. From her humble beginnings as a paper route worker to becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stylists, Welch has consistently challenged norms and pushed boundaries. But her impact goes beyond dressing celebrities; she is also making waves in the menstruation space through The Period Company, a brand she co-founded to revolutionize period products.

Welch’s fascination with fashion started at a young age, fueled shows like Fashion File that showcased high-end designers and runway events. Her passion for the industry grew, and she dreamt of being part of the glamorous world she saw on screen. Little did she know how inaccessible it would be, but that didn’t dampen her enthusiasm.

Her path took an unexpected turn when she briefly pursued a career in the restaurant business. Inspired Michelle Pfeiffer’s character in Tequila Sunrise, Welch aspired to run her own restaurant. But fate intervened when she met her future husband in a restaurant she worked at in Vancouver. The restaurant business taught her valuable lessons about dedication and giving oneself fully to the job, qualities that would later be instrumental in her success as a stylist.

Welch’s big break came during a shopping trip at Barneys when she was mistaken for a stylist Brooke Wall, a prominent agent. This chance encounter proved to be a turning point in her career, launching her into the world of celebrity styling. Welch’s work challenged traditional notions of beauty and transformed the industry’s perception of non-sample size bodies, older women, and pregnancy fashion.

Driven her experience as a mother and her own relationship with menstruation, Welch co-founded The Period Company. She wanted to make periods easier for her son and eliminate the waste associated with traditional period products. More importantly, she sought to change the narrative surrounding menstruation, encouraging a positive and empowering perspective.

Karla Welch’s journey from styling celebrities to advocating for sustainable period products showcases her commitment to changing narratives and pushing for inclusivity in both fashion and menstruation. Through her work, she is making periods mainstream and empowering individuals to embrace their periods as a natural part of life.