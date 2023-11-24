A Fresh Perspective on Matt Rife: The Rise and Challenges of TikTok Comedy

Matt Rife has taken the comedy world storm, amassing an extraordinary 18 million followers on TikTok. While some critics argue that his success is solely based on his good looks, this viewpoint undermines the talent and effort Rife has put into his craft. However, his recent comedy special, Natural Selection, has left audiences divided.

Rife’s journey to fame began when he started posting crowd-work videos on TikTok. The impromptu banter with audience members resonated with viewers, propelling him to stardom. Whether this success was a result of calculated strategies or the mysterious workings of the algorithm remains unknown. Nonetheless, Rife’s charisma and handsome appearance undoubtedly played a role in attracting a sizable female audience.

Naturally, with this newfound fame, Netflix took notice of Rife’s growing popularity and offered him a comedy special. However, Natural Selection falls short of expectations. Rife’s set largely relies on outdated material, including tired domestic violence jokes and predictable one-liners. It’s evident that he struggles to sustain momentum throughout the hour-long performance.

One notable aspect that divides audiences is Rife’s attempt to distance himself from his TikTok fame. He expresses dissatisfaction with his predominantly female audience and yearns for a crowd of “cool men.” In this pursuit, he embraces edgier humor, delving into topics like autism and personal preferences. However, the mean-spirited nature of his humor fails to strike a chord with many viewers. While he may aspire to be a younger version of Bill Burr, Rife’s comedic energy lacks direction and purpose.

Despite his attempts to challenge societal norms, Rife falls short of delivering thought-provoking humor. His jabs at cancel culture and internet trolls lack substance and fail to make a lasting impact. Furthermore, his mic drop moment at the end of the special, typically reserved for dismissing haters, only serves to berate his own fans.

In conclusion, while Matt Rife’s rise to fame on TikTok is commendable, his comedy special fails to capture the essence of his talent. As an audience, we expect more than recycled jokes and the pursuit of an elusive audience. Rife has the potential to evolve as a comedian, but he must focus on refining his material and delivering comedy that is fresh, relatable, and thought-provoking.

