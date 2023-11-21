Why Having an Updated LinkedIn Profile is Crucial for Job Seekers

In today’s competitive job market, having a LinkedIn profile is of critical importance when it comes to finding employment. According to LinkedIn, eight people are hired every minute through the platform worldwide, which translates to 480 people per hour and 11,520 people per day. It is clear that those who have not yet created a LinkedIn profile should not delay any further, as employers are using the platform to search for and evaluate candidates before making hiring decisions.

However, simply having a profile is not enough; it is essential to ensure that it is properly filled out and presents the individual in a professional manner. Career experts have identified three common mistakes that individuals should avoid when it comes to their LinkedIn profiles:

Publishing Posts When Angry or Upset

One of the top sections on a LinkedIn profile is the activity section, where the latest posts and comments made the individual can be seen others. Unprofessional activities in this section can make employers hesitant to hire a candidate. Phoebe Gavin, a career and leadership coach, suggests leaving posts like drunken birthday parties for Instagram stories and refraining from engaging in heated debates on current controversial topics. These types of shares may not reflect positively on a candidate’s LinkedIn profile for potential employers to see.

Avoiding Complaints and Emotional Reactions

Sharing complaints without thinking or displaying emotional reactions can be detrimental to one’s LinkedIn profile. Octavia Goredema, a career coach and author, warns against individuals who become so emotional that they do not take a moment to pause before sharing their feelings, especially in the case of an interview not going as planned or being rejected. It is important not to post when feeling emotional, upset, or angry, as this may be the first thing recruiters see when visiting a profile.

Avoiding Overlapping Job Titles

Employers also notice inconsistencies and overlapping job titles in an individual’s work experience. According to CEO and career coach Angelina Darrisow, having multiple overlapping job titles can make it unclear what the candidate’s main focus in their professional life is and may not appear realistic. Additionally, a long list of responsibilities and detailed explanations of one’s job duties can be seen as another red flag. Darrisow suggests treating the LinkedIn profile as a story of one’s experiences and focusing on how to make it meaningful and comprehensible to recruiters.

Having multiple overlapping job titles (such as freelancing, volunteering, or side jobs) can be explained in the “About” section at the top of the profile, where one can mention being a versatile freelancer currently working on four exciting projects, for example. The key is to present this information in a logical cause-and-effect manner.

Lastly, it is essential to regularly update one’s profile and avoid having a profile that has not been updated for several years. Recruiters may wonder why there has been no progress in a candidate’s position or career over such a long period. Employers want to ensure that candidates continuously develop their skills, expand their technical knowledge, and have a wide range of expertise. Therefore, candidates should update their profile whenever they receive awards, obtain new certifications, or take on new responsibilities within their workplace.

Not only is neglecting to update a profile a disadvantage, but it can also mean missed opportunities. LinkedIn provides many opportunities for access and interaction, even if employers are not actively recruiting. The more qualifications and evidence of real-life work experiences an individual lists on their profile, the more likely they are to be seen as a valuable candidate, even for a position they didn’t directly apply for. LinkedIn is a platform where employers rely on a wealth of information to find candidates who fit their needs. If this information is not present on a candidate’s profile, employers may simply move on to the next profile, even if the candidate possesses the necessary experience.

Overall, having an updated LinkedIn profile is crucial for job seekers in today’s digital era. It allows individuals to showcase their skills, experiences, and achievements, while also providing a platform for networking and engaging with potential employers. By avoiding common mistakes and regularly updating their profiles, job seekers can increase their chances of attracting the attention of recruiters and landing their dream job.

