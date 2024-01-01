Karim Benzema Takes Social Media Break Following Defeat to Al-Nassr

Summary: Karim Benzema, the talented Al-Ittihad striker, has seemingly disappeared from Instagram after his team’s recent loss to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. The defeat has brought scrutiny to Benzema’s recent performance and coincided with his team’s dip in form. Benzema’s Instagram account, which had a massive following of 76 million, is now inaccessible, leading to speculation about its status.

It is no secret that Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad was met with high expectations, given his successful tenure with Real Madrid. However, since joining the Saudi giants, Benzema has only managed to score once in four appearances. This lack of goals has been mirrored his team’s struggle for consistency, winning just one game and currently sitting in sixth place in the Saudi Pro League.

Fans and pundits have used social media as a platform to express their opinions and criticisms of players, but it seems that Benzema has chosen to take a break from the digital realm. His decision to vanish from Instagram has raised questions about his mental state and his reaction to the added pressure following the loss to Al-Nassr.

While the exact reason for Benzema’s social media hiatus remains unknown, it is clear that the striker is feeling the weight of his performances and the team’s recent struggles. Whether this break will be temporary or permanent is uncertain, leaving fans and followers eager to see if Benzema will make a comeback on the platform.

As Benzema takes time away from social media, it will be interesting to see how he regains his focus and form on the field. The talented striker has proven his abilities in the past, and it is only a matter of time before he bounces back from this challenging period.