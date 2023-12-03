Reimagining Social Norms: Challenging Power Dynamics to Foster Unity

In our rapidly evolving digital landscape, social media companies have been diligently refining algorithms designed to fuel discord and controversy. This strategy, known as the ‘bait-and-bitch’ technique, thrives on promoting hate-clicks and disagreement. Unfortunately, this approach has created a sense of intense unease, with many perceiving a dangerous rise in selfish narcissism. To counteract this prevailing entitlement, it is widely acknowledged that we must reestablish an expectation for all individuals to adhere to prosocial norms. However, the line between prosocial and antisocial behavior is seldom clear-cut.

What one person considers a reasonable expectation may be deemed an unreasonable act of public shame another. For instance, the act of fat-shaming someone for occupying too much space in an adjacent seat can be seen as both an effort to encourage responsible behavior and an unjust use of authority to control and punish. Significantly, the burden of accusations of entitlement often falls disproportionately on marginalized social groups.

Consider the recent surge in ‘Karen videos,’ in which predominantly white individuals, especially women, harass Black residents for their participation in communal activities like barbecues. Furthermore, this phenomenon negatively impacts disabled individuals as well. Instances include a theater patron being publicly shamed for using a phone, which was actually a captioning device, and an autistic person being removed from a cinema for laughing at inappropriate moments.

Over the past few years, public protests have highlighted the profound divisions that exist regarding behavioral norms. What some perceive as a selfish disruption, others view as a necessary means to fight for justice. Government responses to protests, such as the UK’s 2022 Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, granting authorities the power to halt demonstrations, testify to the deep entrenchment of these divisions. Conversely, movements in countries like Thailand have demonstrated a refusal to adhere to restrictions, defying prohibitions on protests.

While establishing moral boundaries is essential for societal functioning, it is crucial to critically examine whose interests are served the rules. It becomes imperative to question who historically has held the power to dictate and enforce these norms and whose well-being is compromised when they are rigidly applied. Failing to do so poses a significant risk to the very foundations of the social contract.

By engaging in this critical examination and challenging power dynamics, we can foster a more inclusive and unified society. Only through a nuanced understanding of the complex issues at play and a willingness to challenge the status quo can we hope to bridge our most profound divisions.

## FAQ

**1. What is the ‘bait-and-bitch’ technique?**

The ‘bait-and-bitch’ technique refers to the use of sophisticated algorithms employed social media companies to instigate arguments and provoke negative responses for the purpose of generating engagement and profits.

**2. Why do accusations of entitlement often target marginalized social groups?**

Accusations of entitlement frequently impact marginalized social groups because societal power dynamics often favor certain individuals or communities. This creates a situation where actions deemed normal for some are viewed as entitled or inappropriate when exhibited marginalized groups.

**3. How do public protests highlight divisions in society?**

Public protests often serve as platforms for expressing dissent and challenging established norms. They can reveal stark differences in opinions regarding acceptable behavior, with some perceiving protests as necessary for social change, while others consider them disruptive and selfish.