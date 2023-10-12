Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in New Picture, Excels in Singham Again

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to captivate her fans with her radiant glow. After her successful debut in the OTT space with Jaane Jaan, where she was praised for her performance, the actress is currently filming Singham Again, directed Rohit Shetty.

Kareena, known for her active presence on social media, recently shared an unfiltered selfie on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with her hair tied up, and her face exudes a natural and vibrant glow, featuring a slight red tint on her cheeks. She captioned the photo with, “Just another GLOWrious day!”

With Singham Again, Kareena gives her fans a sneak peek from the sets. In a playful caption accompanying a picture where she has her back to the camera, Kareena hints at the director and her excitement to be working with him for the fourth time. The star-studded cast of the film includes Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and more.

Apart from her current projects, Kareena recently appeared in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan, portraying the role of a single mother involved in a crime investigation. She shared the screen with talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress is also set to feature in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders, which will premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Additionally, she is part of the cast for The Crew, where she joins Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to bask in the limelight, impressing both fans and critics alike with her performances and her natural radiance. She is truly a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

– Definitions: OTT (Over-The-Top) refers to the delivery of content over the internet,passing traditional cable or satellite television providers.