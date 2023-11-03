Shah Rukh Khan Throws a Star-Studded Extravaganza to Mark His Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned Bollywood actor, celebrated his birthday in style with a dazzling party held in Mumbai on November 2. The event, attended a star-studded guest list, was a grand affair and offered a glimpse into the world of glamour and entertainment.

One of the guests, Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared inside pictures from the party, giving fans a sneak peek into the festivities. Dressed in an elegant ivory satin gown, Kareena was seen posing with Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor (her sister), and SRK’s manager. These exclusive photos captured the essence of the celebration.

Prior to the birthday bash, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena, and Amrita snapped a selfie together, showcasing their impeccable style and allure. Their radiant smiles and camaraderie added to the excitement surrounding the event.

Arjun Kapoor, another popular actor, also shared a series of photos from a pre-party photoshoot. Adorned in a black and pink ensemble, he captured the essence of the occasion, labeling it as a night to celebrate the King – Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Before joining his industry friends for the birthday festivities, Shah Rukh Khan took the time to meet and greet his beloved fans. During this interaction, he unveiled the teaser for his upcoming movie, Dunki, directed Rajkumar Hirani.

When asked about the film, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his admiration for Rajkumar Hirani’s storytelling style. He emphasized that in Hirani’s films, the story takes precedence over individual actors, making everyone involved an essential part of the cinematic experience. Shah Rukh Khan himself plays a key role in Dunki, bringing romance and charm to the screen after a significant hiatus.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Dunki, which is set to hit the screens on December 22. This highly anticipated film promises a captivating narrative and outstanding performances from an ensemble cast that includes Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and many more.

