Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Streaming Debut in Netflix Original Film “Suspect X”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a leading actress in the Hindi film industry, is taking on a new role in the Netflix original film “Suspect X.” Directed Sujoy Ghosh, the film is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s novel “The Devotion of Suspect X.” Kapoor Khan plays Maya, a woman living with her daughter in a remote town who is faced with an abusive husband. With the help of her neighbor, a talented mathematician, she navigates an unusual predicament while avoiding the attention of a visiting cop.

Kapoor Khan’s decision to take on this streaming debut was driven her desire to try something different from her usual glamorous Bollywood roles. She believes that with the emergence of OTT platforms, content has become more diverse and actors are exploring new opportunities. She also wanted to work with Ghosh, known for his thrillers with strong female characters.

The actress describes her character as mysterious and complex, keeping audiences guessing about her motives and thoughts. Kapoor Khan credits Ghosh for guiding her into the mindset of Maya and delivering a more intense performance. She also praises her co-stars, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, for their contribution to the film.

One of the standout features of “Suspect X” is its filming location in Kalimpong and Darjeeling, which provided a misty and mysterious backdrop for the story. Kapoor Khan’s family also visited the location and enjoyed the experience. She gives special recognition to the film’s cinematographer, Avik Mukhopadhyay, for his exceptional work.

In addition to “Suspect X,” Kapoor Khan is starring in the thriller “The Buckingham Murders,” filmed in the UK and primarily in English. She plays a grieving mother and detective assigned to a case of a missing child. While the character differs from Maya, Kapoor Khan took inspiration from Kate Winslet’s role in “Mare of Easttown.”

Despite her upcoming Bollywood projects, Kapoor Khan is always looking for acting challenges and opportunities to diversify her portfolio. She expresses interest in working in South Indian cinema, which has been producing innovative and captivating work.

Sources: Deadline