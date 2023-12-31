Celebrities Welcome New Year 2024 in Exotic Locations

Summary: As the year comes to a close, several celebrities are enjoying their lavish holidays in various breathtaking destinations around the world. From snowy mountains to cultural landmarks, these famous personalities are making the most of their vacation time.

Kareena Kapoor, known for her extravagant vacations, is currently vacationing in the picturesque Alps with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The family has been capturing beautiful moments while skiing and soaking in the stunning views of the mountains.

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, is celebrating the New Year in London with her husband and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their luxurious trip on social media, including cosy moments and delectable meals at fancy restaurants.

Meanwhile, in Egypt, Sonakshi Sinha is exploring the rich history and culture of the country. She visited the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where she witnessed ancient relics and learned about the fascinating customs and traditions of the past.

Anushka Sharma is in South Africa to welcome the New Year with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple, accompanied their daughter Vamika, is enjoying their time at local restaurants and savoring the local delicacies.

Other celebrities have chosen Dubai as their holiday destination. Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon were spotted partying with MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Sanjay Dutt is also in Dubai with his wife Maanayata and their children, enjoying quality time together.

Lastly, Goa has become a popular destination for Orhan Awatramani, Uorfi Javed, and other celebrities who want to celebrate the New Year in style. Their nights are filled with parties, music, and creating memories with their close friends.

In these exclusive holiday destinations, these celebrities are taking the opportunity to relax and rejuvenate before the upcoming year. Their stunning pictures and videos provide a glimpse into the glamorous and extravagant lives they lead.