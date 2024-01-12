Kareena Kapoor Khan: Empowering Roles as True Validation, Not Social Media

In a world dominated social media, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan sets herself apart not seeking validation from the digital platform. With a massive fan-following of 11.4 million on Instagram, Kapoor uses social media as a way to connect with her fans and provide glimpses into her life and work. However, she believes that playing powerful characters on screen is validation enough for her.

“As an artiste, I’m stepping into the shoes of powerful characters, and that’s validation enough for me,” Kapoor explained. While she appreciates the love and support she receives on Instagram, her true validation comes from the roles she takes on, the stories she tells, and the legacy she is building in the world of entertainment.

Having been in the Hindi film industry for over two decades, Kapoor has experienced both good and bad days. However, she refuses to let self-doubt hinder her progress. “I am only human, I could have days which may not be so good, but I don’t stop believing in myself,” she stated.

Kapoor’s upcoming projects include The Crew and Singham Again, where she will continue to portray empowering characters and add to her impressive repertoire.

While social media has become a significant part of many celebrities’ lives, Kareena Kapoor Khan stands out for her grounded perspective on its role in her career. By focusing on the impact she can make through her acting and storytelling, she continues to inspire others in the entertainment industry and beyond.

This article is sourced from a third-party syndicated feed and is published in accordance with the guidelines of Mid-day. The content has been altered for clarity while maintaining its core fact.