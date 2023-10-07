Kareena Kapoor Confirms her Next Film with Rohit Shetty

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that she will be starring in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film. The actress, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad, shared a picture from the set and tagged the director in her post.

This will be Kareena Kapoor’s fourth collaboration with Rohit Shetty, as they have previously worked together in Golmaal 3 and Singham Returns. In the picture shared on social media, Kareena is seen standing in the middle of the road with an overturned car, hinting at some exciting action sequences in the film.

The caption of the post reads, “Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors.. This is my fourth film with him…and of course not the last… Ready Steady Go…@itsrohitshetty.”

Ranveer Singh, who has also worked with Rohit Shetty in the past, commented on Kareena’s post expressing his excitement for their upcoming collaboration. He wrote, “(red heart emoticons) this is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU!”

Kareena’s role in the film has not been revealed yet. However, this announcement has created a lot of anticipation among fans who are eager to see the on-screen chemistry between Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty.

Apart from this project, Kareena Kapoor also has Hansal Mehta’s next and The Crew in her pipeline. It seems like the actress has an exciting lineup of projects ahead and fans can’t wait to see her back on the big screen.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times