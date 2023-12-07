Simon & Schuster Announces New Board Members as it Begins Its Journey as an Independent Publisher

Simon & Schuster, the renowned publishing company recently sold to investment firm KKR, has announced the formation of its new board of directors, signaling a pivotal moment in its transition to an independent standalone publisher. The board includes esteemed industry veterans and executives from prestigious companies, such as Disney and TikTok.

Chairing the board is Richard Sarnoff, a seasoned publishing executive and investor who serves as the chairman of media within KKR’s Americas private equity business. Joining Sarnoff are executives from KKR, including Ted Oberwager and Chresten Knaff, who specialize in publishing, media, and tech investments. Also named as a director is Madeline McIntosh, former CEO of Penguin Random House U.S., adding valuable expertise to the board.

One of the notable additions to Simon & Schuster’s board is Kareem Daniel, who was formerly a top executive at Disney. Daniel’s experience spans various divisions within Disney, including consumer products, games, and publishing. He played a significant role in enhancing and expanding Disney’s media businesses globally. His strategic approach and expertise in unlocking the potential of intellectual property will undoubtedly benefit Simon & Schuster as it seeks to propel its authors to new heights and international markets.

Another new board member is V Pappas, former COO of TikTok. Pappas, who was responsible for the platform’s remarkable growth to over 1 billion users worldwide, brings valuable insights into digital innovation and audience development. Her experience at YouTube, where she led the Global Head of Creative Insights division, further strengthens her contribution to Simon & Schuster’s strategic growth.

The establishment of this new board marks an exciting phase in Simon & Schuster’s journey as an independent publisher. With the collective expertise and diverse backgrounds of its board members, the company is poised for success in the ever-evolving publishing landscape. CEO Jonathan Karp expressed his excitement about the board, recognizing their deep understanding of the industry and strong track records in digital innovation and global business strategy.

As Simon & Schuster embraces its independence, it is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. With this visionary board at the helm, the company is poised to continue delivering high-quality literature and compelling stories to readers around the world.