New Year Celebration: Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji Twin in Black

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a delightful moment from his New Year celebration with actor Rani Mukerji. The two stars were spotted twinning in black as they posed for a selfie against a backdrop of yellow, black, and silver balloons. Johar took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the party, leaving them excited and wanting more.

In addition to the fun picture, Johar also shared a post reflecting on his learnings from 2023. The post humorously addressed the presence of trolls on social media platforms and urged followers not to pay attention to their unnecessary comments.

Rani Mukerji, who recently appeared on Johar’s famous chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ alongside Kajol, discussed their experiences working on Johar’s debut directorial film, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ Johar revealed that he had lied to Mukerji during the casting process, as he was desperate to find the perfect actress for the role of Tina. He described how he was invited to Mukerji’s room after the narration, where she questioned whether he could convince the world that Shah Rukh Khan’s character loved her more than Kajol’s character.

Released on October 16, 1998, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ became a trendsetter in the ’90s and received numerous awards and critical acclaim. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in leading roles and set the pace for several new trends, including the gifting of friendship bands on Friendship Day.

Since then, Rani Mukerji has been seen in the drama film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,’ which received positive responses from the audience. Meanwhile, Karan Johar made his comeback as a director with the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ after a seven-year hiatus, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

As of now, Johar has yet to announce his next project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting news of his upcoming ventures.