Star-Studded Celebration: Adira Chopra’s 8th Birthday Party

In a glamorous celebration, Bollywood stars gathered at Yash Raj Studios to honor the 8th birthday of Adira Chopra, daughter of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra. The star-studded affair saw the presence of renowned personalities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

The birthday bash, hosted Rani Mukerji, was a grand event that took place at the YRF Studios. Karan Johar, accompanied his adorable twins Yash and Roohi, arrived in style in his black car. The filmmaker looked stylish in a black sweatshirt, setting the trend for the evening. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, stole the spotlight with her vibrant neon yellow outfit as she arrived in her car, captivating the attention of the paparazzi.

Neha Dhupia, looking stunning in a white outfit, entered the studio with her daughter Mehr, who sported an equally adorable white frock. The mother-daughter duo radiated joy as they twinned in their matching outfits. Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra also graced the occasion with their presence, adding their star power to the gathering. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived hand in hand with his daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh, spreading the joy of the occasion.

Adding to the star-studded affair was Kareena Kapoor’s youngest son Jehangir, affectionately called Jeh, who looked endearing in a lavender shirt and blue jeans. Although Kareena was not seen at the party, she attended another event in the city on the same day.

Adira Chopra, often shielded from the public eye, is known to refrain from being photographed. Rani Mukerji has consistently highlighted the importance of Adira’s privacy and her desire for her daughter to understand that she is not special due to media attention. This commitment to maintaining privacy reflects Rani and Aditya Chopra’s stance as private individuals.

As the evening unfolded with laughter and joy, it was evident that little Adira was surrounded love and cherished her family and friends. The star-studded celebration created lasting memories and marked yet another milestone in Adira’s young life.