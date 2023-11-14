Comedian Kapil Sharma Collaborates with Netflix for New Comedy Series

Comedian Kapil Sharma, known for his hit show The Kapil Sharma Show, has recently partnered with Netflix for a brand-new comedy series. The show, as described in a press release Netflix, promises to bring a “fresh, new and exciting comedy extravaganza” to fans around the world.

Joining Kapil Sharma on this comedic adventure are his fellow members from The Kapil Sharma Show, including Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The announcement was made Kapil himself through a video skit shared on social media, featuring the entire cast.

While not a standalone comedy special, this new series guarantees double the laughter and increased entertainment value in every episode. Netflix aims to capture the unique quirks and the heartwarming atmosphere that the Kapil family is renowned for.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating that Kapil Sharma’s comedic talent has made him a household name in India over the years. Shergill also mentioned that they are proud to continue their partnership with him and bring the “King of Indian Comedy” to Netflix alongside his beloved castmates.

The Kapil Sharma Show gained immense popularity after its premiere on Sony in 2016. Renowned Indian celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn frequently made appearances on the show to promote their latest work.

This collaboration with Netflix marks a significant milestone for Kapil Sharma as he expands his comedic reach to a global audience. Fans can look forward to experiencing the laughter and entertainment that Kapil and his team will deliver in their new comedy series.

