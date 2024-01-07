Kanye West’s View on Sexualization Draws Attention to Perceived Double Standards

Kanye West recently caused a stir on social media yet again, this time posting risqué photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, on Instagram. The controversial rapper shared a series of daring images featuring the Australian fashion designer in revealing attire. While some criticized the posts as inappropriate, others pointed out the perceived double standards in West’s attitude towards sexualization.

The first photo, a mirror selfie, showed Censori wearing a micro top and leather corset bottom, paired with a long trench coat and high-heeled boots. The second image, a solo shot in a marble bathroom, prompted West to jokingly ask, “Dropped sumn?” In the third snap, Censori sported a black micro thong and a tiny pink bandeau, accompanied West’s caption, “No pants this year.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to the photos. Some deemed them “gross” and “a mess,” while others accused West of trying to mold Censori into a version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. This line of thinking draws attention to West’s past comments on Kardashian’s public image. In the past, he had expressed discomfort and reservations about the overt sexualization in Kardashian’s campaigns for her intimates and apparel line, Skims.

This latest controversy sheds light on the complexities within West’s relationships with his partners and the evolving dynamics within his circle. It raises questions about double standards surrounding sexualization and the expectations placed on women in the public eye. While West’s views may have evolved over time, his past criticisms and his recent Instagram posts spark conversations about the ways in which society perceives and commodifies female bodies.

In conclusion, Kanye West’s recent Instagram posts featuring his wife in risqué attire have sparked debates about sexualization and double standards. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing complexities within West’s relationships and the evolving dynamics with those close to him.