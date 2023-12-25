Kanye West Returns to Instagram with Controversial Post

Summary: Kanye West has made a comeback on Instagram, but not without stirring up controversy. His first post since his return features a young model wearing a t-shirt featuring the cover of his upcoming collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, called Vultures. The picture was originally shared Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, who recently joined Yeezy as the Head of Design. Critics have slammed the Vultures cover for its perceived links to Nazism, including the use of an artwork a German painter favored Hitler and the typeface resembling that of a neo-Nazi metal band. Rubchinskiy himself has faced controversy in the past, being accused of soliciting explicit images from a minor, a claim he denied. Meanwhile, West has been actively promoting Vultures through a series of listening events, and the album’s release date has been pushed back twice, with the current date set for January 12.

Despite his absence from Instagram, Kanye West has returned to the platform with a controversial post. Instead of opting for a direct message, the post features a young model wearing a t-shirt adorned with the cover of his upcoming collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, titled Vultures. However, the picture was initially shared Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, who recently joined Yeezy as the Head of Design.

Critics have been quick to criticize the Vultures cover, which they claim has connections to Nazism. The artwork used on the cover is from Caspar David Friedrich, a German painter favored Hitler, and the typeface resembles that of a neo-Nazi metal band called Burzum. The controversial cover has sparked debate within the industry and among fans.

While Rubchinskiy’s addition to the Yeezy team has generated excitement for some, others have raised concerns due to his own history of controversy. In 2018, Rubchinskiy was accused of soliciting explicit pictures from a 16-year-old boy. He vehemently denied the allegations, stating that the messages had been altered and taken out of context.

In the midst of all this controversy, Kanye West has been actively promoting Vultures through a series of listening events. However, the album’s release date has been pushed back twice. Initially slated for a December 15 release, it was then moved to New Year’s Eve and now to January 12. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the album, which includes a collaboration with Kid Cudi, marking their first joint project since 2018’s Kids See Ghosts.

As Kanye West continues to make headlines, it remains to be seen what other controversies, surprises, or delays may arise before the release of Vultures.