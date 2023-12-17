Kanye West “Vultures” Album Release Date Set for December 31

Kanye West has recently reactivated his Instagram account, sparking speculation among fans about his potential return to social media. The rapper and fashion mogul had previously deactivated his account in April, but it seems that he may be ready to make a comeback. Despite the reactivation, Kanye has not posted anything new on his blank Instagram page as of now.

In the meantime, Kanye has been making headlines for his real-life outbursts. During a star-studded listening party for his upcoming album, “Vultures,” Kanye went on a 10-minute rant, expressing his frustration towards those who oppose him. The rapper targeted the Jewish community, Adidas, and individuals such as JAY-Z and Drake. These controversial remarks have caused quite a stir among both fans and critics.

Interestingly, while Kanye’s rant took place on December 15, the same day he had initially planned to release “Vultures,” the album’s release date has now been set for December 31. It is currently available for pre-order on iTunes, and there are high hopes among Kanye’s dedicated fanbase that this date will not be subject to any further delays.

There have been several setbacks and delays surrounding the release of “Vultures.” At one point, Kanye had even intended to unveil the album during an impromptu concert in Italy. However, due to issues with planning permission and an accelerated construction schedule for their planned stage, this idea had to be abandoned.

With the long-awaited release of “Vultures” just around the corner, fans of Kanye West are eagerly anticipating the arrival of this highly-anticipated album. As the controversial artist reclaims his presence on social media, it remains to be seen how he will utilize this platform to connect with his followers and further promote his latest musical endeavors.