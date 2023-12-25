Controversial Kanye West Returns to Instagram and Teases Upcoming Album

Kanye West, the renowned rapper and fashion designer, has made a much-anticipated return to Instagram after a long hiatus. In a surprising move, he reposted a picture from Russian fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, showcasing someone wearing a T-shirt from his highly anticipated collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign, titled Vultures.

This Instagram post comes amidst a storm of controversies surrounding Ye, including allegations of pressuring underage males to share explicit photos, as well as his decision to appoint Rubchinskiy as the head of design for his Yeezy brand. Despite these controversies, West seems determined to make a splash with his return to social media.

The rollout for West’s new album has been nothing short of chaotic. From rants and canceled performances to uncleared samples and delayed release dates, the journey has been filled with hurdles. However, some people see beyond the spectacle and recognize it as a deliberate performance to gather attention.

On the other hand, there are rappers like ScHoolboy Q who choose to focus solely on West’s musical impact and history, disregarding the controversies surrounding him. At a recent live performance, ScHoolboy Q expressed his unwavering support for Kanye, stating, “I don’t know about y’all, but I ain’t canceled Kanye. That’s the homie. I don’t give a f**k. I’m f***ing with Ye.”

While opinions on Kanye West remain divided, his upcoming album Vultures is now scheduled for a 2024 release. With his recent Instagram activity, it remains to be seen whether West will continue to use the platform to showcase his collaborations and address the backlash he has faced.

As the public anxiously awaits the album’s release and monitors West’s actions on social media, it is clear that the controversial rapper is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Only time will tell how this chapter in his career will be perceived the public.

