Kanye West Faces Backlash for Controversial Wardrobe Choice

Summary: Rapper Kanye West is receiving criticism for wearing a black hood resembling that of the Ku Klux Klan during an album listening party. Social media users expressed their displeasure with the musician, calling the outfit choice “disgusting” and “sick.”

Kanye West made a bold fashion statement at the “Vultures Rave” event on Monday night. With a garment covering his face, he later changed into a black hood resembling that of the Ku Klux Klan. As the controversial title track for his new album played, West used the song to address allegations of past anti-Semitic behavior. However, this wardrobe choice did not resonate well with the public.

Social media users quickly took to their platforms to express their disgust towards West’s attire. One person commented on X site, “Kanye wearing a KKK hood and Black people are sitting idly. F— him and his music bro.” Others called the rapper “disgusting” and labeled him a “disgusting human being.”

This incident is not the first time that Kanye West has referenced the Ku Klux Klan. However, some people expressed their lack of surprise, with one person tweeting, “This isn’t the first time of Kanye doing a reference about the KKK, why are y’all shocked?”

In addition to the controversy surrounding his outfit, West’s 10-year-old daughter North was on stage with him during the event. Some social media users pointed out her discomfort with her father’s wardrobe choice and called for her to be removed from the stage.

Kanye West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized in November 2022. However, his controversial fashion choices continue to generate backlash and draw attention.