Discover Where to Stream Kantara (2022) Online

If you’re looking for a captivating Kannada film to watch, Kantara (2022) directed Rishab Shetty is definitely worth your attention. This movie delves into a chain of events triggered a king’s land donation to a village that is protected the forest deity, Panjurli. Fast forward to the present day, and we find that the king’s descendants’ destinies are intertwined with the conditions set the deity.

Now, let’s dive into the various streaming options available to watch Kantara.

Stream Kantara on Netflix

Netflix is one of the leading streaming platforms, and fortunately, Kantara is accessible on their platform. Follow these simple steps to enjoy the film:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you. Netflix offers three plans:

– $6.99 per month (standard with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard)

– $22.99 per month (premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Provide your chosen payment method.

While the cheapest plan offers most of Netflix’s content, it does come with ads. The standard plan removes the ads and allows you to download content on two supported devices. The premium plan offers Ultra HD streaming on up to four devices simultaneously and allows for content downloads on six devices. Additionally, with the premium plan, you can add up to two members who don’t live in the same household.

Watch Kantara on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is another popular streaming service where you can find Kantara. Get ready to immerse yourself in the film following these steps:

1. Go to Amazon Prime Video.

2. Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’.

3. Choose one of the available plans:

– $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

– $8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

4. Complete the signup process providing your details.

Amazon Prime offers exclusive sales on products along with fast shipping, making it a preferred choice for many subscribers. However, if you solely wish to subscribe to Prime Video, that option is also available.

Kantara Synopsis: Shiva, a tribal vagabond, lives with his mother in a hamlet and keeps his distance from the traditional Daivaradhane and Bhoota Kola legacy due to a haunting childhood incident. While he enjoys aimlessly wandering with his friends and doing odd jobs for his landlord, Forest Officer Murali enters the scene, sparking a compelling man-vs-nature conflict. Will Shiva be able to save the forest from Murali, or is there a bigger force at play?

Experience the captivating world of Kantara through Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and be prepared for an enthralling journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Kantara available on any other streaming platforms?

As of the time of writing, Kantara is currently available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, availability on other platforms may change in the future.

2. Can I watch Kantara in a language other than Kannada?

Kantara is primarily a Kannada language film. While some streaming platforms may offer subtitles in other languages, the primary audio will still be in Kannada.

3. Are there any age restrictions for watching Kantara?

The film’s rating and age restrictions may vary depending on your country and the streaming platform. Please review the film’s rating and any accompanying parental guidance on your chosen platform before watching.

4. Can I download Kantara for offline viewing?

Both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video allow you to download content for offline viewing. Refer to the specific instructions provided each platform to download Kantara and enjoy it at your convenience.

5. How long will Kantara be available for streaming?

The availability of Kantara on streaming platforms is subject to change. It is recommended to check the streaming platforms for the most up-to-date information regarding its availability.