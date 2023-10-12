Teacher Fired for Posting TikTok Videos, Claims Jokes Were Misunderstood

Stephen Taylor, a teacher at Mill Creek Campus in Olathe, Kansas, was recently fired after posting videos on TikTok. Taylor, who is also a stand-up comedian, said he used TikTok as a way to make extra money due to his low teacher salary. However, the school district did not appreciate his jokes about students, leading to his termination.

In one of the videos, Taylor jokingly claimed that he frequently passed gas near students. While he claims these were harmless jokes, administrators at his school questioned his behavior. They asked him to take down the videos and requested to see the district’s social media policy.

Taylor criticized the outdated social media policy, stating that it does not align with the current use of platforms like TikTok. He refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement and resign, leading to the district’s decision to fire him.

During a meeting with the Olathe School Board, Taylor defended himself highlighting his positive evaluations and strong relationships with students. He emphasized that his TikToks were meant solely as jokes and apologized to his former students for no longer being their teacher.

Despite his termination, Taylor has chosen to pursue his career in stand-up comedy. He has booked 30 gigs for what he calls “The Teacher Shortage Tour.” Meanwhile, the students at Mill Creek Campus are left without the teacher they had grown to appreciate.

