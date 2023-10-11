Olathe Teacher Claims Firing Due to TikTok Videos

An Olathe, Kansas teacher, Stephen Taylor, recently alleged that he was fired from his position because of his TikTok videos. Taylor, who has been a stand-up comedian for eight years and a teacher for six, explained that he utilizes TikTok as a means to supplement his income, as his teaching salary is relatively low. However, his videos gained attention due to their content.

The controversy began when Taylor uploaded a series of videos at the start of the school year, in which he made humorous but inappropriate claims, such as passing gas near students and providing inaccurate information to his students as a result of annoyance. These videos caught the attention of the school district’s HR department.

Upon being called in HR, Taylor was asked to remove the videos and review the district’s social media policy. Although the district declined to comment on the personnel matter, their policy emphasizes the importance of maintaining professionalism and discretion on social media platforms. According to Taylor, the policy fails to acknowledge that TikTok is a popular and widely-used platform among various age groups.

Despite his argument that the videos were intended as jokes and not meant to harm students, Taylor was ultimately terminated. He claims that he refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement and resign, leading the district to move forward with the firing.

Taylor expressed his frustration and disappointment at the school board meeting before he was fired, highlighting his positive evaluations and strong relationships with his students. He believes that his termination was solely due to his TikTok presence.

While Taylor regrets the impact on his students, he has chosen to focus on his stand-up comedy career. He has numerous upcoming performances scheduled as part of what he calls “The Teacher Shortage Tour.”

Source: WDAF NewsNation Affiliate

