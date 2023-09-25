Parents Warned About Dangerous Snapchat Trend: “Clothes Check”

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is urging parents and guardians to be aware of a concerning trend on Snapchat called the “clothes check.” Reports have surfaced of young females in grades 7-12 being asked to send photos of themselves in minimal or no clothing for this trend.

The SCSD emphasizes that this trend is not only invasive but also highly dangerous for young individuals. Encouraging or pressuring teens to share explicit images can have severe consequences, including online exploitation, negative effects on mental health, and legal trouble for both the sender and the recipient.

Online exploitation is a major concern, as these images can be misused and shared without consent, potentially leading to cyberbullying or exploitation. The pressure to conform to unhealthy body standards can also have a devastating impact on self-esteem and mental health. Furthermore, sending explicit images as a minor can result in legal trouble.

As responsible adults, it is crucial to educate young individuals about online safety and appropriate internet behavior. Parents are encouraged to have open conversations with their children about the dangers of sharing such photos and to make them feel comfortable reaching out for help if they encounter uncomfortable situations online.

The SCSD recommends monitoring your child’s online activity and providing guidance to help them make safe choices. By working together, we can create a safer digital environment for the younger generation.

Sheriff Carver of the SCSD emphasizes the importance of being informed about these social media trends as a parent. Sending inappropriate pictures via social media can lead to endless and severe consequences. It is vital for everyone to understand the gravity of this issue.

Sources:

– Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD)