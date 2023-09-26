New Snapchat Trend: Clothes Check Puts Teens at Risk

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) recently issued a warning to parents and guardians about a concerning trend on Snapchat known as the “clothes check.” This trend involves individuals, particularly young females in grades 7-12, being asked to send photos of themselves in minimal or no clothing. The SCSD emphasizes that this trend is not only invasive but also highly dangerous for young people.

Participating in the clothes check trend violates teenagers’ privacy and can have severe consequences. First, there is the risk of online exploitation. These images can be misused and shared without consent, potentially leading to cyberbullying or exploitation. Additionally, the pressure to conform to unhealthy body standards can have a devastating impact on self-esteem and mental health. Lastly, sending explicit images as a minor can result in legal trouble for both the sender and the recipient.

The SCSD urges parents and guardians to educate their children about online safety and appropriate internet behavior. Open conversations about the dangers of sharing such photos are crucial, and young individuals should feel comfortable reaching out for help if they encounter uncomfortable situations online.

To protect teenagers, the SCSD recommends monitoring their online activity and guiding them in making safe choices. By working together, parents, guardians, and law enforcement can create a safer digital environment for the young generation.

Source: Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department