How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the New York Jets in an exciting matchup during week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season. Fans everywhere are eager to watch the game, and there are multiple streaming options available.

The game will take place on Sunday, October 1, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. It will be aired on NBC, and viewers can stream the game live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app logging in with their TV providers. Spanish-speaking viewers can tune into Universo or Telemundo for the Spanish-language broadcast.

One interesting aspect generating buzz is the potential attendance of Taylor Swift, who is rumored to be dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce. While there is no definite confirmation, many fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer during the game.

For those looking to stream the game, several platforms offer options. Peacock, a streaming service with paid subscriptions, will be streaming the Chiefs vs. Jets game. Premium and Premium Plus are the available subscription plans, each offering different features and pricing options.

Hulu with Live TV is another streaming option for the game. Subscribers can enjoy access to 85-plus live and on-demand channels, including NBC.

Sling TV, which has three paid plans, offers NBC in its Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue plans. Sling Blue also includes other popular channels like Bravo, FX, Fox, and ABC.

FuboTV is a platform that subscribers can use to watch the Chiefs vs. Jets game. It offers a variety of plans with a minimum of 172 channels, including NBC and other popular networks.

YouTube TV also provides access to NBC and is a great option for NFL fans. It also offers NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone for the first time.

If you are outside the U.S. and still want to watch the game, consider using a VPN service like NordVPN. This will allow you topass regional broadcast restrictions and stream the game as if you were in the U.S.

With these streaming options available, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets are sure to find a way to catch all the action on the field.

