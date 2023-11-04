Miami Dolphins Set to Face Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday Showdown

The Miami Dolphins will head to Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, to go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday morning. Both teams hold impressive 6-2 records and are eager to secure a victory in this highly anticipated matchup.

Last week, the Dolphins showcased their collective strength and determination as they triumphed over the New England Patriots with a final score of 31-17. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated his skills throwing for an impressive 324 yards and three touchdowns, supported wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who contributed 121 receiving yards and one touchdown. Miami’s offensive dominance has been evident throughout the season, averaging 37.0 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs experienced their first loss in six games when they faced the Denver Broncos last Sunday. Despite holding their opponents to a mere 240 yards, the Chiefs fell short and were defeated 24-9. The Kansas City defense showed their prowess sacking the Broncos’ quarterback, George Karlaftis, an astounding six times.

As the Dolphins hit the road for this matchup, they aim to extend their winning streak to six games. However, experts predict a close contest, favoring the Chiefs a narrow 2.5-point margin. Miami has proven to be a formidable team against the spread this season, boasting a solid 6-2 record.

With both teams excelling in the passing game, this game promises to be a thrilling quarterback duel. The Dolphins top the league in passing yards per game, averaging 310.4, while the Chiefs aren’t far behind at 286.1 per game. Fans can expect an exciting clash that highlights the skills of Tagovailoa and his counterpart in Kansas City, as they showcase their prowess through the air.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Chiefs hold a slight edge as 2.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points. This Sunday, fans can anticipate a captivating matchup between these two powerhouse teams.

FAQs

When and where is the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game?

The game will take place on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

What are the current records of the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Both teams hold identical 6-2 records heading into this matchup.

Which TV network will broadcast the game?

The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

How can I watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game online?

You can stream the game live through the CBS Sports App.

What is the history between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs?

In the last six years, the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged victorious in both games against the Miami Dolphins. The most recent encounter took place on December 13, 2020, with the Chiefs prevailing 33-27.