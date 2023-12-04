Newly Captured Kangaroo Set to Undergo Health Assessment at Oshawa Zoo

After being on the loose for several days, a kangaroo that escaped captivity east of Toronto last week has been safely found and captured, as confirmed police in Durham Region. The elusive marsupial was spotted officers at approximately 3 a.m., who then contacted the kangaroo’s handlers. Three hours later, with the assistance of the handlers, the animal was successfully apprehended.

The kangaroo, now in the custody of authorities, is expected to undergo a thorough health check-up at the Oshawa Zoo. Despite its escapades and wandering for several days, the kangaroo appears to be uninjured.

Earlier last week, videos of the kangaroo darting along roads in Oshawa had gone viral on social media platforms. The incident caused quite a shock among Toronto-area residents. Speaking to CBC Toronto, Cameron Preyde, the park supervisor and head keeper for the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm, had mentioned that the kangaroo had escaped captivity while en route to a zoo in Quebec.

The search for the kangaroo lasted throughout the weekend. While Friday brought cold weather and occasional snow and sleet in certain parts of the Greater Toronto Area, Saturday and Sunday were relatively milder, with above-zero temperatures.

With the kangaroo now safe, it will receive the necessary care and a comprehensive assessment of its health at the Oshawa Zoo. Authorities are relieved that the situation ended well and are thankful for the cooperation of the public and the kangaroo’s handlers in safely resolving the matter.

