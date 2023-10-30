New Article Title: The Dangers of Prioritizing Social Media Over Safety During Fires

In a recent building fire in Kandivali, shocking details have emerged regarding the delayed response from residents in calling the fire brigade. Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar revealed that the first call to the fire department came a staggering 30 minutes after the fire began. This delay was attributed to the residents’ preoccupation with recording videos of the blaze for social media sharing.

Ambulgekar expressed concern over the growing trend of individuals prioritizing capturing footage for social media over their own safety during fire emergencies. He emphasized that in previous incidents, the fire department had come across multiple videos on social media before receiving any notification. Despite this, the fire department responded promptly to the videos, without waiting for an official call for help.

The case of the Veena Santoor building fire further highlights the consequences of prioritizing social media over immediate action. Although an unidentified person did manage to call the fire department, the call was made a full 30 minutes after the fire started. The fire engines were dispatched and arrived at the scene within minutes, extinguishing the fire rapidly. However, tragically, three lives were lost in the incident, and one person sustained severe burns.

It has been reported that the residents initially attempted to extinguish the fire themselves, using extinguishers and hoses. However, the fire quickly grew out of control, and despite their efforts to rescue a 98-year-old woman from the affected flat, no one thought to inform the fire department.

The first half-hour is crucial for firefighters to contain a fire, and any delay in reporting can have grave consequences. Ambulgekar strongly urges people to prioritize safety and immediately inform the fire department in case of a fire incident, rather than prioritizing social media recording.

