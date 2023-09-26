WhatsApp Introduces New Channels Feature for Users to Stay Informed

WhatsApp has recently added a new feature called “Channels” to its messaging platform. This update allows users to subscribe to channels and receive information and updates from various organizations, companies, or even prominent individuals. The Channels feature can be accessed under the “Updates” tab, replacing the previous “Status” tab.

By subscribing to a channel, users can receive texts, photos, videos, and links from the channel they have chosen to follow. However, it is important to note that subscribing to a channel is not mandatory, and there is no option to disable this feature. While users can react to the channel’s content using emojis or participate in channel surveys, they cannot respond directly with a message.

This new feature has sparked some frustration among users who would like to be able to hide or deactivate the channels. Anja Ibrom, an expert in search engines at RTL, explains that shortly after the release of WhatsApp Channels, users started searching for ways to hide or disable them.

Despite the lack of option to unsubscribe or disable channels, it’s worth noting that channel members’ information is kept private. Users can only see the total number of subscribers to a channel, but no details such as names or phone numbers of other members are shared. Only if the channel operator has the user as a contact in their phone’s contact list will they be able to see the subscriber’s phone number. Currently, users cannot create their own channels, but WhatsApp is planning to introduce this feature in the coming months.

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to its platform, maintaining its position as one of the most popular messaging apps. One of its recent additions, the “Note” feature, allows users to send messages to themselves.