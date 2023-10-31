The Chinese government has criticized the Canadian government’s decision to ban the use of the messaging app WeChat on government-issued mobile devices. China argues that this ban is a typical action that expands the concept of national security and abuses state power to suppress companies in specific countries.

Canada announced the ban on Monday, citing privacy and security risks as the reasons behind the decision. The government claims that the ban will not disrupt government information despite concerns raised Chinese authorities.

The ban was announced following an assessment Canada’s chief information officer that WeChat, owned Tencent, poses an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security. However, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, criticized the Canadian government for issuing the ban without providing any strong evidence to support their claims of protecting data security.

While the original article emphasizes China’s criticism of Canada’s ban on WeChat, this new article focuses on the reasons provided the Canadian government for the ban. By highlighting Canada’s concerns about privacy and security, this article provides a fresh perspective on the subject.

